No Credible Threat After Bomb Scare in a Burton Elementary School

Police in a Genesee County community are trying to determine who called a bomb threat into an elementary school Wednesday morning.

The call was made to the front office of Dillon Elementary School in Burton at 8:47 a.m. The school was evacuated as the Burton Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s K-9 teams searched the building. No device was found and the threat was determined to not be credible. Classes resumed around 10:30.

Around the same time, a threatening phone call was made to the school district’s administration building in Flint Township. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Burton Police Department.