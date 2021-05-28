      Weather Alert

No Charges in Frankenmuth High School Football Team Hazing Investigation

Ann Williams
May 28, 2021 @ 1:49pm
The Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post issued a joint statement Friday regarding alleged hazing incidents involving the Frankenmuth High School football team. The statement read as follows:

“The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post conducted a thorough investigation into allegations of hazing involving the Frankenmuth High School football team over the course of the past four years. Michigan State Police detectives interviewed all of the alleged victims as well as other current or former players, coaches, and parents, and they concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing. The Michigan State Police then turned over its investigation to the Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which agreed with the Michigan State Police’s finding.
While there was inappropriate behavior conducted by members of the football team, their conduct did not rise to the level of criminal activity. Accordingly, the Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined to issue any criminal charges against anyone.”

