By CBS News
February 14, 2023 8:04AM EST
Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

Washington Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she will make a bid for the White House.

Haley is set to deliver a speech announcing her run during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday. 

In a social media video announcing her bid, Haley said that it’s “time for a new generation.”

She is the second Republican to jump into the race for her party’s presidential nomination, joining former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

