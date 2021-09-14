Nicki Minaj skips Met Gala over COVID vaccine

▶ Watch Video: What to expect at the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night

Rapper Nicki Minaj will skip the 2021 Met Gala over the event’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, told followers that she is still researching the vaccine and does not want to jump into the decision.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” Minaj, 38, tweeted Monday night. “if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

In a long tweet thread, Minaj revealed that she tested positive for COVID after preparing to attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and struggled with being away from her 12 month old son.

“Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week?” Minaj tweeted. “A baby who is only used to his mama?”

Minaj also said that fellow rapper Drake caught COVID in a so-called “breakthrough” infection. She expects that she will be vaccinated once she is required to go on tour, but will not do so just to attend the Met Gala.

The “Pink Friday” artist continued her discussion with fans over Twitter on Monday, encouraging commenters to get the vaccine while also sharing stories of vaccinated people who have experienced alleged side effects.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

This will be the first Met Gala Minaj has skipped in four consecutive years. In compliance with New York’s “Key To NYC” vaccination rules, all guests attending the gala, which is famously held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be required to be fully vaccinated.