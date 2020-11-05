Nick Saban announces positive COVID-19 test

▶ Watch Video: Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also announced a positive COVID-19 test.

Saban says he “immediately left work and isolated at home” after being informed of his positive test Wednesday afternoon. In a joint statement, team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said Saban and Byrne are the only two positive tests so far and “All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines.”

Saban informed the team of his positive test on a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon. He also said that while he works from home, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian “will oversee preparations at the complex.”

Alabama, currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, is scheduled to take on third-ranked Georgia on Saturday. Both teams are currently undefeated. It was not immediately clear if Saban’s positive COVID test would impact the upcoming schedule.

The Southeastern Conference schedule was delayed and shortened this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to kickoff September 3, the first SEC games were instead played September 26. The season was also cut down from the traditional 12 games to a 10-game intraconference schedule. The SEC Championship game was pushed back from December 5 to December 19.

Non-conference games had already been placed in jeopardy before the schedule change was announced following the PAC-12’s decision to postpone their season and move to only in-conference games. Alabama had originally been scheduled to play the PAC-12’s University of Southern California.