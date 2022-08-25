▶ Watch Video: How baby names are shaped by society and history

Nick Cannon is expecting his ninth child, his third with girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a video of a maternity photoshoot with Bell and their two kids. This would be his fourth child born since 2021. He could also be expecting a tenth baby with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon and Mariah Carey had twins Morocco and Monroe in 2011 – they were the first children either parent had.

In 2017, he welcomed Golden “Sagon” with Bell.

In December 2020, he and Bell welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Powerful Queen.

In June 2021, he welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa.

Also in June 2021, Cannon welcomed a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, Zen died from brain cancer at just 5 months old.

Cannon welcomed son Legendary with Bre Tiesi in January 2022.

In June, De La Rosa announced she is pregnant again. She has not yet revealed who the father is, but fans speculate it is Cannon. And in July, Cannon said he could have three kids in 2022.

While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, host Nischelle Turner asked him how many babies he had on the way. “Abby De La Rosa is having a baby. Is she having a baby with you?” Turner asked.

“Did she confirm that?” Cannon asked. “See, this is what I like to do, I never like to generalize, so I like to let the women in my life share the news on their own, so then it doesn’t look like I’m trying to get publicity and stuff. So when they’re ready to speak on who and what and where, I support. But for now, I just let them talk.”

“That’s why I said the stork is on the way, we’ll see how it trickles down,” Cannon said.

Turner asked if she would be safe to bet on three kids for Cannon in 2022 and he said yes, she would.

Cannon said he dedicates his “entire day” to his children. “It’s not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario,” Cannon said. “I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I’m blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.”