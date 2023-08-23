WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Nexteer to Install Solar Field to Lower Energy Costs, Increase Sustainability

By News Desk
August 23, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(source: Nexteer)

Nexteer Automotive and NorthStar Clean Energy broke ground on a 25-acre solar field at Nexteer’s USA Operations site in Saginaw Tuesday.

Once complete in 2024, Nexteer’s Solar Field will reduce the Saginaw site’s operational costs through a renewable energy source with a fraction of the emissions compared to traditional sources such as natural gas or coal. The solar field also represents Nexteer’s commitment to sustainability by lowering greenhouse gas emissions around 7,000 metric tons annually, which is equivalent to saving about 780,000 gallons of gasoline per year.

Nexteer officials say the solar field represents the next step in the company’s commitment to sustainability, with the ceremony highlighting continued progress toward the company vision to be the leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe and green.

