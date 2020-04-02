Nexteer Making Face Masks and Shields
(WSGW file photo)
Nexteer Automotive in Saginaw is now in the business of making face masks and face shields for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is using part of an idle plant to produce around 50 masks and 100 shields using 3-D printing technology. Officials say they hope to ramp up production to around a thousand masks per day with new manufacturing processes.
Nexteer will donate the items to area hospitals and health care workers. It has already donated more than 150 masks to the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance.