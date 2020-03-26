Nexteer Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
source: Alpha Media Image Library
United Autoworkers officials in Saginaw say an employee of Nexteer Automotive has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made Wednesday, March 25. The employee, who works the A shift in Plant Three in Saginaw, was sent home March 18. The employee isn’t being identified.
Anyone who had close contact with that person have also been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The areas where the employee works have been temporarily closed.
Nexteer officials say they’re conducting an emergency response plan following Saginaw County Health Department and CDC guidelines.