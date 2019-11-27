Nexteer Confirms Layoffs

More than 100 employees were laid off from Nexteer Automotive over the weekend.
Nexteer’s Vice President and North America Division President Dennis Hoeg says in a statement:
“We are committed to our employees and the communities in which we work and raise our families. Therefore, we must secure Nexteer’s long-term sustainability, which includes two main efforts: Transforming our Saginaw Driveline business to improve efficiency and cost competitiveness and rightsizing operations to align with customer volumes and program needs.
Unfortunately, we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce in some salary, hourly and contract positions. We take this very seriously and respect the privacy of those recently separated from the company. We remain focused on our shared future by providing exceptional quality and technical support to our customers and by winning future business for our Saginaw site.”
While the company hasn’t provided the actual numbers of layoffs, UAW Local 699 says on its Facebook page 130 employees were affected.