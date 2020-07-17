Nexteer Announces Layoffs
Nexteer Automotive is preparing to lay off a portion of its workforce.
The company cites the ongoing pandemic and other challenges within the automotive industry as the cause. The announcement comes as many auto related businesses face uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to clime and production slows down.
So far, Nexteer hasn’t said how many employees will be laid off. It employs thousands of workers across the U.S., with more than 5,000 at its Buena Vista Township location. The company says there isn’t a set date when the lay offs will begin, but it is working with employees who will lose their jobs.