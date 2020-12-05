Newsom's stay-at-home order set to be triggered in Southern California

▶ Watch Video: California governor to impose regional stay-at-home orders

Eleven Southern California counties are set to put a regional stay-at-home order into effect as early as Saturday by 12:59 p.m., CBS Los Angeles reports. The move comes after the region’s available intensive care unit beds dropped below 15%, under a new order issued Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The measure Newsom announced forces a three-week closure of all bars, wineries, hair salons and barbershops in regions where ICU bed availability falls below 15%. The Southern California region’s ICU capacity was 13.1% because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday night.

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Schools with waivers can stay open, along with other “critical infrastructure.” Retail stores can operate at 20% capacity, while restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.

The state will also restrict non-essential travel, Newsom said. The order also bars gatherings of people outside of immediate households, with some exceptions, and requires travelers arriving from outside the state to fill out an online form.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has urged police and the city attorney to enforce the order, which carries misdemeanor penalties.