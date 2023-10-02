Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat

▶ Watch Video: Dianne Feinstein’s legacy, what her death could mean for Congress

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Laphonza Butler to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the death of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, sources familiar with the decision confirmed to CBS News.

Butler is the president of Emily’s List, an organization devoted to electing women who support abortion rights. Before that, she was the director of public policy at Airbnb and has a long history as a labor leader.

Feinstein, who was 90 years old, had about 15 months left in her term at the time of her death last week.

Politico first reported Butler’s appointment.

Earlier this month on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Newsom said he would abide by his pledge to appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s post, while adding that he hoped he’d never have to make that decision. But Newsom has also said he wouldn’t fill the seat with one of the Democrats vying to succeed Feinstein in the 2024 election, calling such a move “completely unfair to the Democrats that have worked their tail off.”