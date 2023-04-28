New York to pass first statewide law banning natural gas in new construction

▶ Watch Video: Gas stoves: Igniting a new range war

New York is aiming to become the first state to ban the use of natural gas in new building construction, slated to begin as early as 2025.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a tentative agreement Thursday during a 2024 budget speech in Albany, where she said the Empire State is “going to be the first state in the nation to advance zero emissions in new homes and buildings.”

“Our budget prioritizes nation leading climate action that meets this moment with ambition and the commitment it demands,” Hochul said.

“And we have more to do, and we’re going to be working with the legislature, after we finalize the budget as well as getting through the end of the session…,” she added.

The $229 billion budget still has to be voted on, but under the proposed deal, natural gas will be banned in small buildings in 2025, and large buildings in 2028.

The state is taking a cue from New York City and other local governments across the nation that have moved to require new homes and businesses to run on electric appliances. After all, New York was the sixth-largest natural gas consumer in the U.S. in 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Research from Stanford University published last year found that gas stoves alone produce planet-warming pollution equal to about a half-million gas-powered cars each week. Natural gas can also raise levels of nitrogen dioxide, potentially causing respiratory issues. And a December study found that indoor gas stove usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children.

In 2020, all the natural gas used in homes and businesses accounts for about 13% of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Despite the research, there are at least 20 states that have prohibited gas bans, according to S&P Global. And in April, a federal appeals court overturned Berkeley, California’s first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas in new construction.

In January, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said he’s not looking to ban gas stoves, but his agency is researching gas emissions in the stoves and exploring new ways to address the health risks. Hoehn-Saric implored the public to provide the agency with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions.