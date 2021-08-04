New York prosecutors will look into Cuomo allegations

▶ Watch Video: Independent investigators say Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women

At least four local prosecutors have requested materials from the New York Attorney General’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. District attorneys from three counties on Wednesday announced they had requested information about alleged incidents that occurred in their counties, one day after the Albany County district attorney announced he had requested that information.

The independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’ office found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including members of his own staff and a state trooper, and that “such conduct was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.”

The report describes a series of incidents involving the 11 women that occurred in Albany, the state capital, as well as in other locations throughout the state.

In a letter to James, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah cited conduct involving the state trooper as cause to request the materials.

In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre-recorded video released on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in New York. Office of the NY Governor via AP

According to the Attorney General’s report, the state trooper told investigators that Cuomo kissed her in the summer of 2019, while at his Mt. Kisco residence, in Westchester County.

The trooper testified Cuomo asked her “can I kiss you?” according to the report. “I remember just freezing, being—in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely because in my head if I said no, he’s going to take it out on the detail. And now I’m on the bad list,'” the trooper testified, according to the report.

The report said she said she was unsure what to do, and replied, “Sure.”

Investigators wrote that “the Governor then proceeded to kiss Trooper #1 on the cheek and said something to the effect of, ‘oh, I’m not supposed to do that’ or ‘unless that’s against the rules.'”

Investigators wrote that another trooper corroborated the allegation.

In a letter to the attorney general, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. also cited an incident involving the trooper. Investigators wrote that the while at the governor’s New York City office, the trooper, the governor and another officer were in an elevator when “the governor placed his finger on the top of her neck and ran his finger down the center of her spine midway down her back, and said to Trooper #1, ‘Hey, you.'”

The Attorney General’s report also includes another New York City incident involving the trooper in which she alleged the governor asked to kiss her. When she replied she was sick, the report says Cuomo “looked at her ‘almost in disgust that [she] had denied him,’ and then walked away.”

Vance’s office is also looking into another incident in which a state employee said she was “really shocked” when the governor allegedly twice grabbed her buttocks at an event in New York City.

The Nassau County District Attorney, Joyce Smith, did not specify any specific allegations her office is looking into, but said in a statement that “We have requested the Attorney General’s records related to any incidents that occurred in Nassau County and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate any potential crimes.”

Asked to comment on the district attorneys’ announcement, a spokesperson for the governor referred CBS News to a statement he made Tuesday.

“First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been,” Cuomo said.