New York bans sale of all gas-powered cars by 2035

New York is aiming to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. A bill amending the state’s environmental conservation law was passed by the state’s Senate and Assembly and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul last week.

Under the new law, 100% of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will have zero emissions by 2035. That means state agencies will work to develop affordable powering options for zero-emissions vehicles in all communities, improve sustainable transportation and support bicycle and pedestrian options.

Several agencies will work to create a zero-emissions vehicle market development strategy by 2023, so ensure more zero-emission cars are available in the state.

Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed similar legislation, which also bans the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035.

If that goal is reached, the state would see a more than 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions the governor’s office said in a statement. Agencies will also develop regulations to help reach that deadline.

The order also sets a goal for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in California to be zero-emission “where feasible” by 2045. New York also hopes to reach that benchmark by 2045.

California, which accounts for more than 10% of all new vehicle sales in the country, already has rules governing the number of gas-powered vehicles that can be sold, according to the Associated Press. The state had repeatedly clashed with then-President Donald Trump over fuel emissions.