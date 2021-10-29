New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation and subsequent report led to former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, announced her candidacy on Friday to be the next governor of New York. Her decision sets up a high-stakes race against current New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

James revealed her bid in a video announcement Friday, seen below, in which she promises to “bring transformational change that uplifts all New Yorkers.”

“As I’ve traveled all around New York state, I have witnessed too many working families struggling to make ends meet, and it’s clear that the status quo just won’t do,” James said in a statement.

As New York attorney general, James oversaw the investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, ultimately leading to his resignation.

James enters the race just a day after a misdemeanor complaint alleging forcible touching was filed against Cuomo. She said Thursday, “the criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”

Cuomo and his allies have tried to paint James’ investigation as politically tainted and will likely continue to do so now that James is vying for Cuomo’s former job.

She has led other high-profile cases as New York’s attorney general, too – suing pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis, filing dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration, investigating former President Trump and battling with the National Rifle Association.

“I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable to be a force for change,” James said in her announcement video.

Hochul, who took over for Cuomo after he stepped down, is running for a full term next year. She has already been endorsed by the Democratic Governors Association, Emily’s List, the New York Democratic Party chairman and the NAACP New York president. She has set up a campaign and fundraising operation with the hopes of raising at least $25 million for the primary.

A Siena College Research Institute poll from mid-October found Hochul leading a hypothetical Democratic primary with 31% of support, followed by Cuomo at 17%, James at 14%, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 7% and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at 6%. In a two-way primary, Hochul led James 47% to 31%.

That poll found Hochul had a 58% favorability rating among Democrats, while James had a 54% favorability rating. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats said Hochul was doing an excellent or good job with the pandemic.

New York City will play a key role in determining which candidate ultimately prevails in the primary. James, a Brooklyn native, could also face competition from fellow New York City politicians if Williams and de Blasio jump into the race.