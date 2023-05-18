New Women and Children’s Health Center Open at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw

Central Michigan University Health is opening a new health center for women and children in Saginaw.

Located at 1000 Houghton Avenue on the Covenant Healthcare campus, the center has been renovated to offer a comfortable experience for women and children with themed wall coverings for children and adults, local artwork, dedicated centering pregnancy and parenting space and more. Pediatricians, obstetricians, and other specialists will serve children from birth through adolescence and women of all ages, including well visits, family planning, prenatal care and delivery, and perimenopause.

The enhancements were supported by donations from the Wickes Foundation, the Eddy Foundation and the McNally and Andersen foundations. Programming and in-kind donations by Covenant HealthCare and Ascension St. Mary’s also made this project possible.