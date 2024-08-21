New video shows gunman outside Trump rally site before shooting

▶ Watch Video: New video shows moments before Trump rally shooting

Newly surfaced video footage shows Thomas Matthew Crooks walking outside the grounds of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, less than two hours before he opened fire on July 13.

The four-second clip shows 20-year-old Crooks walking by a row of vendor tents selling Trump merchandise. The footage was captured by Joe Tomko, who owns Iron Clad USA, a merchandise company. Tomko said he has sent the video to the FBI.

CBS News confirmed the footage was captured outside the secure perimeter of the rally. The video’s timestamp indicates it was filmed at 4:26 p.m. — one hour and 45 minutes before Crooks opened fire.

The video places Crooks around half a mile away from the AGR building that he later used as his firing position. A countersniper from a local tactical team photographed Crooks outside the AGR building less than an hour after this video was filmed, at around 5:14 p.m.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said before Congress that the first reported sighting of Crooks by local law enforcement was at approximately 4:26 p.m. Text messages released by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley showed a local countersniper texted his colleagues about a suspicious person close to the AGR building at around 4:26 p.m. However, this footage places Crooks in a different location, around half a mile away from the AGR building, at that time.

It’s unclear if the suspicious person the countersniper saw near the AGR building was in fact Crooks. CBS News has reached out to the FBI and local officials to clarify.

The video also provides insight into Crooks’ movements between when he flew a drone close to the rally site and when he was photographed outside the AGR building after 5 p.m.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before House lawmakers in July that the FBI believed Crooks flew a drone roughly 200 yards away from the stage at around 3:50 p.m. for approximately 11 minutes. “It appears that around 3:50 p.m., 4:00, in that window, on the day of the shooting, that the shooter was flying the drone around the area,” Wray said.

Wray said law enforcement investigators recovered the drone in Crooks’ vehicle, and the bureau believes he was watching video streamed from the device to scout the area.

The local countersniper team reported seeing Crooks walking around the AGR building between 5:10 p.m. and 5:38 p.m., before law enforcement officers lost sight of him again. A little after 6 p.m., as Trump began speaking, Crooks climbed on the roof of the building and opened fire.