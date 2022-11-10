New Tuscola County Jail Fails at Ballot a Second Time

Voters in Tuscola County have rejected a bond proposal for a new jail.

The proposal called for borrowing up to $44 million, which would have been paid over 30 years by a tax levy of .9829 mills for the first year. The proposal failed by about two thousand votes. Tuscola County Sheriff Glenn Skrent says the current 60-year-old jail is in rough shape, with several issues needing to be addressed..

It’s the second time voters have rejected a new jail in the county, though Skrent says if the proposal were to make it to the ballot a third time, he believes it could pass in the future.