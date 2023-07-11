New STARS Frankenmuth Route from Saginaw

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services is opening up a new bus route to Frankenmuth.

Starting this Friday, riders can take a bus from the STARS headquarters at 615 Johnson Street to the Bavarian themed city, where a free shuttle will then take them to various locations around Frankenmuth like the Bavarian Inn, Bronners and River Place Shops. The route will be run to Uptown North Main at 11:30 a.m., plus 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. with the last departure at 5:30. Return trips back to Saginaw go from 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Riders of the route can ride free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The route will be open until December 31.