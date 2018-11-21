New Soo Lock Closer To Reality

It’s been a decades long process, but Congressman John Moolenaar sees progress on building new lock on the Saint Mary’s River in Sault Sainte Marie.

The Midland Republican says the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers has included $32 million in the agency’s 2019 work plan for a new lock connecting Lake Superior with Lake Huron. The allocation means design work for the new lock will begin. The latest estimate for construction of the new lock is $922 million. It will likely take 10 years to build the lock.

The Poe lock is the only one handling the 1,000 foot freighters hauling iron ore pellets heading for steel mills in the Detroit area from Wisconsin. The U. S. auto industry depends on that steel.