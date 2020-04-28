New Skilled Trades Program Offered At Delta College
(source: Delta College)
Delta College is offering a new skilled trades program. The electrical and instrumentation maintenance technologist program is the first of its kind to be offered in the Great Lakes Bay Region and is in high demand from employers in the area.
The new degree was developed with the help and input from local companies like Dow Chemical, Hemlock Semiconductor and Michigan Sugar. Students will learn how to perform general maintenance on equipment and design new measuring and recording equipment.
The program is offered as a two year certificate or associate’s degree. Like most skilled trades, students are required to complete an apprenticeship, which is a period of training at a company that is considered full-time employment.
For more information, contact Harvey Schneider at harveyschneider@delta.edu, call (989) 686-9476 or visit the Delta website. Registration is open for the 2020 summer and fall semesters. Online fees have been waived.