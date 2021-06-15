New Simulation Room & Model Join SVSU Nursing Arsenal

A partnership between Covenant healthcare and Saginaw valley state university brings a new patient simulator room and model to campus for nursing students.
The Covenant Healthcare Simulation Room, dedicated following a gift to the university by the hospital, is located on the ground floor of the Crystal M. Lange College of Health and Human Services building.
In the Simulation room rests “Nursing Anne,” a state-of-the-art simulation mannequin that students can use to learn and practice the skills they need in the medical field without the use of cadavers or live-patients.
Adrienne Galbraith, Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator at SVSU, says the mannequin has human-like skin, can simulate breathing chest movements, has articulating joints, and can also make heart, lung, and bowel noises.
Galbraith says, once they hit the market, new pediatric mannequins will also be purchased using the gift from Covenant HealthCare- adding to the “family” of medical simulation mannequins at SVSU including a Sim-Man 3G larger man, a birth-capable mother model.
Anne’s unveiling is the first official public event held on campus since the dedication of the then newly-built Scott L. Carmona College of Business in February of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.