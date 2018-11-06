New Signs Will Highlight A Popular Area Of Saginaw

Motorists will soon see new signs welcoming them to Saginaw’s riverfront area. Riverfront Saginaw Chairman Mike Hanley says the new signs are taking advantage of the name most residents have already given to the area.

Hanley said the idea for the signs came from the Saginaw Spirit’s Craig Goslin who suggested something was needed to get out of towners to come to the city for hockey games and other events.

The signs are a gift to the city from the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Saginaw Class of 2015. Project Chairman Kevin Schultz said the group raised the $60,000 needed to make and install the signs.

The signs will be placed on Johnson Street near the Dow Event Center, one mounted on the north side of the Dow Event Center, one at Gratiot and Stephens, another at Washington and Rust and one at the entrance to Ojibway Island.