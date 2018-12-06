New Saginaw School Board Trustee Seeking More Consensus

Newly elected Saginaw school board trustee Charles Coleman took his seat a month earlier than planned Wednesday as part of the outcome of the November vote.

Coleman as the largest vote recipient will fill a six year seat vacated by trustee Jason Thompson. Thompson won the two year seat held by temporary appointee Todd Boone.

Coleman with his years of experience as a community and religious leader in Saginaw called serving on the school board an exciting opportunity. He promised to be a consensus builder, working to promote board unity as part of an effort to grow student enrollment and academic achievement in the district.