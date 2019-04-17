New Saginaw County Adult Detention Center Construction Moving Ahead

Despite a fickle Mother Nature, Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says there’s much progress being made at the new Saginaw County Adult Detention Center and Sheriff’s Administrative Office.

Federspiel said concrete, masonry and other work is making progress despite some cold weather delays.

The current Saginaw County Jail will be torn down but no decision has been made about the future of that site. After the jail is torn down contractors will complete the underground prisoner transport tunnel connecting the new jail with the courthouse. Prisoners will either be moved by corrections officers between the buildings or by a video broadcast from the jail until the tunnel is finished.

The original end of February, 2020, opening date is still possible.