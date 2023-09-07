WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

New Saginaw City Clerk Appointed

September 7, 2023 2:40PM EDT
The City of Saginaw has a new City Clerk.

Kristine Bolzman was appointed to the role following the retirement of Janet Santos on August 31st.

Bolzman first joined the City’s government in 2013 as the Treasury Customer Service Coordinator. She became an Administrative Assistant at the City Clerk’s Office in 2014 and was appointed Deputy City Clerk in 2016. Bolzman has also been involved with the Saginaw County Area Clerk’s Association, and was elected President earlier this year.

“Kris will bring the knowledge and experience that is needed to move the department forward during this pivotal time as we
prepare for the 2024 elections,” said City Manager Tim Morales. “I’m confident that Kris will be a great addition to our leadership
team.”

