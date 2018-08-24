New Saginaw Charter School Beginning Classes This Year

Former NFL star LaMarr Woodley is giving back to his hometown of Saginaw by opening a charter school for K-6th graders.

The Woodley Leadership Academy at 1300 Malzahn Street at the site of the former Saint Stephen’s School offers a traditional curriculum with a focus on leadership skills. The academy currently has about 200 students enrolled but expects that number to increase.

Woodley attended a ribbon cutting at the school Friday, August 24. He says in order for the students to be successful, the community needs to work together.

“Even though I brought the school back here, it’s going to take the community, take the parents, it’s going to take our staff, it’s going to take the students, of all of us working together to make sure that, overall, that the students have the focus and have the better opportunity to be successful.”

The school is charted by Eastern Michigan University and took about 18 months for the process to be complete. EMU Director of Charter Schools Doctor Malverne Winborne says by focusing on leadership skills, the students will be able to impact their community when they get older.

“I’m seeing these kids… 10 years down the road as future leaders in the community, and having having a theme like (leadership), you begin to tell these kids at a very early age, ‘You can be a leader…’ I think that it’s much needed in this community and I just see an upside.”

A long time music director at Saginaw High School is stepping in to lead the next generation of leaders. Jeannine “J.C.” Coughlin worked in the Saginaw School District for 26 years, primarily as the band director at Saginaw High. She is now the Woodley Leadership Academy principal.

Coughlin says the academy’s students are the future of Saginaw

“We need to get our children to understand that this is their town. This is their home, and they’re the future of their home. And to bring that pride back. There’s so many good things going on in Saginaw and about Saginaw, and we just need to bring that pride back. And that’s our goal.”

The school will retain St. Stephen’s mascot, the Titans. An open house will be held at the school Saturday, August 25 from 12-4 p.m.