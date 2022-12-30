New Recycling Schedule Goes Into Effect Next Week in Bay City

Bay City residents will have their new recycling schedules begin next Monday.

The city sent out new bins to residents in December as it prepared to shift to a fully automated system. Collections weeks are designated as red or yellow weeks and will only take place every other week, collected on the same days as trash collection. Residents are reminded that only recyclable materials like glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, paper or cardboard products, and empty plastic containers are to be placed in the containers.

For more information about the recucle schedules, visit baycityrecycles.org.