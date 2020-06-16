New Property Tax Format in Midland
(Alpha Media file photo)
Property owners in the city of Midland will see a new format for their property tax bills when notices hit mailboxes next month.
Beginning with this summer, all city tax bills will be printed on a bright orange, double-sided postcard which includes the city’s logo. The cards will feature two perforated areas that can be detached. One portion is to be submitted with the tax bill, while the other can be used to submit address changes to the City Assessor’s Office. All personal information is contained only on the interior, sealed portion of the card. The format change is estimated to save the city $6,500 annually in mailing costs.
Summer taxes are due and payable without penalty or interest from July 1 through September 15. Property owners who do not receive a summer tax notice by July 15 should contact the Midland City Treasurer’s Office at 989-837-3315.
A taxpayer who is 62 years of age or older; or a totally and permanently disabled person, blind person, paraplegic, quadriplegic, eligible serviceperson, eligible veteran, eligible widow or widower; and who has a household income under $40,000 may request an “Application for Deferment of Summer Taxes” from the City Treasurer’s Office. This application defers the summer tax penalty on the applicant’s principal residence until February 15, 2020. Deferment applications must be received in the Treasurer’s Office by September 16, 2019 in order to be eligible for this deferment. After September 16, 2019, a four percent (4%) penalty is applied to the unpaid balance of the Summer 2020 property taxes.
Citizens can pay a city property tax bill automatically from their bank accounts using an easy and convenient program called Auto-Pay. For additional information and enrollment forms, visit the www.cityofmidlandmi.gov or call the Treasurer’s Office.