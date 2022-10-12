New program helps seniors with loneliness

To help seniors struggling with loneliness, MyMichigan Health is offering a free, virtual five-week series focusing on loneliness and social connection entitled “Bridge to Belonging.” The program will be held Tuesdays, beginning November 15, and will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m., via Zoom.

The program is open to anyone interested in learning more on about combating loneliness, whether for themselves or a loved one. All program materials and login information will be mailed to registrants prior to the first meeting. Registration is required for this free program and is open now through Friday, Nov. 10. Those interested in signing up can do so at www.mymichigan.org/bridge.

Those who need assistance with registration may call (800) 999-3199.