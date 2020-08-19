New Playground Coming to Bay City’s Wenonah Park
Bay City Commissioners have approved a maintenance agreement with the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for a new playground at Wenonah Park.
Funds for the park were raised primarily through donations, meaning no tax dollars were used in the project. Donations are around $35,000. However, the agreement says the DDA will provide up to $5,000 yearly over 20 years for the park’s maintenance and upkeep, plus all of the playground equipment.
The park will be nearly 1,500 square feet, located near the pavilion. Work on the park is expected to be finished in the fall.