New Phone Scam in Saginaw County

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel is warning residents of a new phone scam making the rounds.
Federspiel says scammers are using the sheriff’s departments name on caller ID, with the scammers asking potential victims to go to a physical location with money to stop a warrant for their arrest. Federspiel says the department will never solicit money over the phone.
Anyone who thinks there may be a warrant for their arrest is encouraged to call the Saginaw County Criminal Division at the Saginaw County Courthouse directly.