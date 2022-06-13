      Weather Alert

New Phone Scam in Saginaw County

News Desk
Jun 13, 2022 @ 5:45am

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel is warning residents of a new phone scam making the rounds.

Federspiel says scammers are using the sheriff’s departments name on caller ID, with the scammers asking potential victims to go to a physical location with money to stop a warrant for their arrest. Federspiel says the department will never solicit money over the phone.

Anyone who thinks there may be a warrant for their arrest is encouraged to call the Saginaw County Criminal Division at the Saginaw County Courthouse directly.

