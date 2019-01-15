New Pay Scale Okayed For Bay City Pre School Teachers

Bay City school board trustees have approved a revised pay scale for pre school teachers working in the Early Childhood Program through the Webster and Forrest schools.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says wage increases will depend on where the workers are on the pay scale. He added the goal is to keep staff from moving to other area districts. Some were barely making above minimum wage prior to Monday’s vote.

Those teachers provide developmentally appropriate instruction and play for the children prior to their entry into kindergarten.

The board also named officers for the coming year. Mark Zanotti and Gene Rademacher will continue as President and Vice President with Carrie Cepeda serving as Secretary and Laurie Jeske as Treasurer.