New Online Payment Options in Saginaw

The city of Saginaw is offering residents a new way to view and pay their bills online.
Saginaw has partnered with InvoiceCloud to make online bill payment a more user friendly experience for water customers. In addition to the previous credit card options, residents can now make online payments using Apple Pay or Google Pay, or by phone or text using a credit or debit card. Customers can also sign up for email and text alerts to notify them when their bill is ready and remind them to pay just before their bill is due.
The new options become available Tuesday, December 28 and will impact the January 2022 billing statements.
Any current customer who previously set up their own payment schedule with a custom amount and frequency will need to set up a payment schedule once again using the InvoiceCloud portal in order to avoid payment interruption. The city will be sending email notifications to those customers who will be impacted by this change.
For more information, visit saginaw-mi.com/pay or call (989) 399-1311 and choose option 1 with any questions.