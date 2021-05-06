New Montessori Child Care Opening in Bay County
(Alpha Media file photo)
New Hope Bay and the Great Start Collaborative have announced the opening of a new childcare facility in Bay County.
Montessori Children’s House of Bay City will offer preschool and kindergarten education as well as child care for kids starting at ages 2 years and 9 months old. Located in its own dedicated building on the 14-acre New Hope Bay senior living campus, John Czarnecki, Director of Operations for New Hope Bay, says the addition will be a great way to enrich the lives of both the old and young. He says the school also hopes to be an attraction for the best care providers, by providing a new childcare option for employees with kids of their own.
The Montessori school is currently licensed for 22 children, but plans are already in the works to expand the existing building to offer added infant and toddler care. A ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the school took place Wednesday, May 5. An open house set for 10 :00 a.m. – noon on Saturday, May 8.