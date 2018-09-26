New Mid Michigan Health Park Bay Opens In Bangor Township

A new state of the art medical facility opened in Bay County’s Bangor Township Wednesday.

The more than 19,000 square foot Mid Michigan Health Park Bay is at Kiesel and Two Mile Roads next to John Glenn High School. Services include family medical care, sports medicine and orthopedic care for adults and children plus lab blood draws along with x rays and physical therapy.

Mid Michigan Medical officials say residents provided input on what they wanted including direct access to exam space with no waiting rooms and being able to dim the lights when not feeling well.