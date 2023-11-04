New Mental Health Recourse for Teens

Per the request of a group of Saginaw County high school students a new online recourse was created and it now available remotely. The new BWell Mental Healthopedia is a website page that is designed to assist individuals 12 years of age and up as they seek information based on an emotion they are experiencing. Dr. Catherine Macomber was the lead content creator for the new tool. She is the assistant dean at the Saginaw Valley State University College of Health & Human Services, Department of Social Work.

The Mental Healthopedia is categorized by feelings related to body, brain, and relationships. The hope is that local teens will see it as an opportunity to share their mental health struggles without fear of stigma. BWell Mental Healthopedia can be found at BWellSaginaw.org