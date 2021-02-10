New Member Joins Delta College Board of Trustees
Arshen Baldwin (source: Delta College)
A new member has been appointed to the Delta College Board of Trustees. Arshen Bladwin, a teacher from Saginaw, has been appointed to fill the vacant term of Karen Lawrence-Webster, who resigned in December after 19 years on the board.
Baldwin is an instructor at the Success Academy in Saginaw and an adjunct instructor at Saginaw Valley State University. Baldwin is also founder of Education Empowerment Solutions, a company the provides supplemental instruction, academic assessment and support for students.
Baldwin said her vision for Delta is to form greater collaborative partnerships with local school districts in drawing students to dual enrollment and post-secondary education.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to assist students in advancing their education,” Baldwin said. “I believe in the mission of community colleges to provide individuals with a solid educational foundation. Delta College does that and more by addressing the constant changing trends in our community through workforce development and technical training opportunities.”
Baldwin has a bachelor’s in exercise physiology from Central Michigan University, a master’s in special education from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in educational leadership from SVSU. She also holds several certifications in the areas of learning disabilities and restorative practices.
Baldwin’s term will expire in 2022. She said she plans to run for election when the time comes. “I am invested in the Saginaw County community and always seek opportunities to make it better, not only for my children, but the children I serve daily,” she said.