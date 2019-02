Supporters of the Grapp, Lerash tax services and accounting firm held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon at 515 North Washington in Saginaw.

Founding partners Kaleb Grapp and Aaron Lerash say they’re excited to be part of what they call a vibrant and growing downtown community. Both hope to see the business grow to somewhere between Five and 10 employees over the next year or so, especially during the critical tax preparation season leading up to the mid April filing deadline.