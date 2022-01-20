New Life Coming to Historic Bay City Building

A group of local development partners will purchase a historic property in downtown Bay City for redevelopment.
Commonly known as the former Knepp Department Store and historically as the site of Hawley Dry Goods Company at 810 Washington Ave., the building is a 30,000 square foot, four-story structure in the heart of Bay City’s downtown. Renovation plans include an adaptation of the property into multiple commercial units on the ground floor. The second floor will be utilized as hospitality suites, and the top two floors are reserved for residential condominiums.
The group plans to complete final architectural designs and complete the bid process for all work this summer with construction slated to start in the fall and conclude by mid-2023. Construction will take place in two phases, including acquisition, pre-leasing of commercial units and façade paneling removal and assessment in Phase 1. Phase 2 will involve the redevelopment of the remaining three floors.
Commercial pre-leasing will begin immediately for interested parties and all requests can be submitted to [email protected].