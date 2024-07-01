WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

New License Plate to Benefit 4-H Programs

By News Desk
July 1, 2024 2:00AM EDT
Share
New License Plate to Benefit 4-H Programs
(Getty Images)

State Representative Matthew Bierlein has legislation to be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to help the state’s 4-H programs.

House Bill 5058 creates a Michigan 4-H license plate through the Secretary of State’s office. Funds from license plate sales will benefit the Michigan 4-H Foundation, which supports 4-H youth development programs to help prepare young people for meaningful and productive lives. These efforts include after-school programs, summer camps, year-long clubs, special events, fairs, mentoring programs and more.

The legislation was passed unanimously by the state Senate last week and is awaiting the governor’s signature.

Popular Stories

1

One Killed, One Critically Injured In Beecher Shooting
2

Police Investigate Saginaw's 10th Homicide of 2024
3

$97 Million Approved for Saginaw County Solar Manufacturing Project
4

Party on McCarty "Motown Night" June 27 presented by Storm Master Exteriors
5

Two Victims In Separate Genesee County Shootings Identified