New License Plate to Benefit 4-H Programs

State Representative Matthew Bierlein has legislation to be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to help the state’s 4-H programs.

House Bill 5058 creates a Michigan 4-H license plate through the Secretary of State’s office. Funds from license plate sales will benefit the Michigan 4-H Foundation, which supports 4-H youth development programs to help prepare young people for meaningful and productive lives. These efforts include after-school programs, summer camps, year-long clubs, special events, fairs, mentoring programs and more.

The legislation was passed unanimously by the state Senate last week and is awaiting the governor’s signature.