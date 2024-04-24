New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies

▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

Washington — Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey, has died at age 65, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Payne had been hospitalized since early April after he suffered “a cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes,” his office said in a statement last week. It also said he was being treated at a local hospital. The statement followed a report from the New Jersey Globe that said Payne was unconscious and on a ventilator after a heart attack on April 6.

“With his signature bowtie, big heart and tenacious spirt, Donald embodied the very best of public service,” Murphy said in a statement Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said they were saddened to learn of Payne’s death and sent prayers to his family and friends.

Jeffries called him a “highly effective public servant and compassionate leader.”

Payne, who was running for reelection in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, was first elected to the House in 2012, succeeding his late father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr., who died of colon cancer. Payne was running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

He is survived by his wife and their three children.

This is a developing story and will be updated.