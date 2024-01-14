WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

New Hampshire firefighters battle blaze after multiple oil tankers catch on fire

By CBS News
January 13, 2024 11:32PM EST
Share

New Hampshire firefighters are battling a massive blaze after multiple oil tankers caught fire on Saturday, the Exeter Fire Department said on X. 

Three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping, caught fire, officials said, setting off a blaze large enough to require the assistance of a crash truck. A truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport arrived to provide foam fire suppression, the fire department said.  A Southeast HAZMAT team with 500 gallons of foam also arrived to assist various fire crews on site. 

Video from the scene posted by the Exeter Fire Department shows burnt-out truck bodies engulfed in red-hot flames.

Officials reported that there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Popular Stories

1

Arrests Made in Thefts from Genesee, Saginaw Counties
2

Police Searching for Suspect in January 1st Homicide
3

Northern Michigan Woman Killed In Mundy Township Crash
4

Suspect Arrested in Saginaw Murder Case
5

Crash in Northern Bay County Sends Teen to Hospital