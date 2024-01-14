New Hampshire firefighters battle blaze after multiple oil tankers catch on fire

New Hampshire firefighters are battling a massive blaze after multiple oil tankers caught fire on Saturday, the Exeter Fire Department said on X.

Three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping, caught fire, officials said, setting off a blaze large enough to require the assistance of a crash truck. A truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport arrived to provide foam fire suppression, the fire department said. A Southeast HAZMAT team with 500 gallons of foam also arrived to assist various fire crews on site.

Video from the scene posted by the Exeter Fire Department shows burnt-out truck bodies engulfed in red-hot flames.

Officials reported that there were no injuries.

Exeter firefighters along with crews from several communities continue to work the scene of a massive fire involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping. pic.twitter.com/mrvIBLGRDc — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.