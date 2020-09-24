New Furniture Store Moves Into Former Kochville Township Art Van Building
(photo by Michael Percha)
Loves Furniture and Mattress is celebrating its grand opening the week.
Located on Tittabawassee Road in the old Art Van furniture store, Loves provides a selection of well known brands, plus exclusive brands only available at Loves. Items include sofas, loveseats, mattresses, home furnishings and more.
The store is the third to open in Michigan with more on the way. The company plans on hiring about 1,000 people across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio in 31 locations.
CEO Matthew Damiani also presented a check for $5,000 during the opening ceremony to the Saginaw Art Museum for their Art for All program, providing art through education, preservation, collection and exhibition. A portion of the grand opening proceeds will also go to the museum.
Loves will have a doorbusters giveaway Saturday, September 26 to the first 50 customers. For more information, visit lovesfurniture.com.