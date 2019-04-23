New Equipment Coming To Saginaw Township Police, Fire

Saginaw Township trustees approved several vehicle purchases for the Police Department Monday. Three Ford Interceptor SUVs will replace older Ford Crown Victoria police cars. That deal was based on a state-sponsored bid through Owosso-based Signature Ford. Trustees also approved the purchase of a 2019 Impala from Garber Chevrolet of Midland, to be used by the Detective unit. The department is also getting 50 Glock 9 Millimeter handguns to replace Glock .40 caliber weapons that are almost 10 years old and need new parts and night sights.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department’s Station One will be remodeled in the coming months for almost $237,000. Fire Chief Jim Peterson anticipates work will start in May and wrap up by July. The upgrades will replace original finishes dating back to 1987. The board also approved separate contract to purchase 53 new firefighter helmets.