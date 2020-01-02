      Weather Alert

New Decade, New Babies in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Dave Maurer
Jan 2, 2020 @ 6:54am
(Alpha Media file photo)

The first baby of the decade born in the Great Lakes Bay Region was a boy born at 12:17 am at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The boy weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz. and is nearly 20 inches long.

At Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, the first baby of 2020 was born at 12:29 am New Years Day. Baby New Year is a girl, 5 lbs. 13 oz. and 13 inches long.

As customary, Saginaw County’s Baby New Year will receive a gift basket from Covenant filled with baby goodies.

Covenant is the only hospital in Saginaw County with a birth center and is proud to help welcome nearly 3000 babies into the world each year from across the region due to the specialized care available for high-risk deliveries and the level III Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
Sports News