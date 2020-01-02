New Decade, New Babies in the Great Lakes Bay Region
(Alpha Media file photo)
The first baby of the decade born in the Great Lakes Bay Region was a boy born at 12:17 am at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The boy weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz. and is nearly 20 inches long.
At Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, the first baby of 2020 was born at 12:29 am New Years Day. Baby New Year is a girl, 5 lbs. 13 oz. and 13 inches long.
As customary, Saginaw County’s Baby New Year will receive a gift basket from Covenant filled with baby goodies.
Covenant is the only hospital in Saginaw County with a birth center and is proud to help welcome nearly 3000 babies into the world each year from across the region due to the specialized care available for high-risk deliveries and the level III Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.