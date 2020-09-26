New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Bay and Saginaw Counties
Three new COVID-19 test sites are available in the great Lakes Bay Region.
The sites are located at New Beginning Enrichment Center at 2609 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw, which is open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and from noon – 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays; and Rite Aid at 6155 Dixie Hwy. in Bridgeport and 500 Lafayette Ave. in Bay City. Those are open for testing on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on weekends from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged at New Beginnings by calling 1-888-535-6136 and selecting option 1. The Rite Aid sites are drive through. All three locations provide free testing.