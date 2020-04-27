New COVID-19 Cases Drop on Sunday
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
Here are the COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, April 26:
The state of Michigan currently has 37,778 confirmed cases of the disease. There have been 3,315 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Only 575 new cases were reported Sunday, with 41 new deaths.
In Saginaw County, 558 cases are reported with 43 deaths. Bay County has 115 cases and two deaths, while Midland County is reporting 52 cases with three deaths. Isabella County reports 55 cases and seven deaths.
In the Thumb, Tuscola county has 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths and Huron County has 13 confirmed cases. No deaths have been reported there.
Genesee County reports 1,467 cases of the corona virus and 161 deaths from the illness.
As of last Friday, 8,342 people have recovered in Michigan.
The U.S. has the most cases of the novel coronavirus of any country with 971,261. 54,847 people have died as a result of the disease.
Globally, 216 countries report cases of the illness. 2,972,057 people have become infected with the virus and at least 205,969 people have died. 846,911 people are reported to have recovered from COVID-19.